Life at St. Thomas: 2022 Photos of the Year

The past year at St. Thomas was filled with great memories and moments. University photographers captured more than 9,000 images over the past 12 months. This gallery highlights some of the best photos, as well as landmark moments and personalities. Check out this selection of images from 2022, captured by university photographers Mark Brown, Liam James Doyle and others.
Students walk across the lower quad between classes on the first day of the spring semester. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
Dr. Artika Tyner, Center on Race, Leadership and Social Justice director and clinical professor, poses for a portrait at the University of St. Thomas School of Law building. Tyner received the Minnesota Twins Community Legacy Award. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Freshman entrepreneurship students present and pitch their original business concepts in groups to mentors. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
Professor Angela Mitchell conducts singers during "A St. Thomas Christmas: Dawning Light" at Orchestra Hall. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Aerial drone photos of the construction of the Schoenecker Center. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Ellie Tempero fights for the ball during an exhibition game between the women’s soccer team and the University of Minnesota. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
The statue of Archbishop John Ireland is seen below a blue sky with white clouds on a summer day. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Laura Dunham was named dean of the Opus College of Business in 2022. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Sully's Crew helps students move into residence halls. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
Students gather on a Welcome Days field trip to Minnehaha Falls. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Murray J. Harpole Legacy Fountain glows purple at dusk on John P. Monahan Plaza in front of the Anderson Student Center. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Omar Correa was named vice president for strategic enrollment management. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Dougherty Family College students pose for group photos outside of Terrence Murphy Hall. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
A member of Caruso’s Crew cheers during the 2023 pep rally at O’Shaughnessy Stadium. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Students participate in ice breakers during the Great Tommie Get-together in O’Shaughnessy Stadium. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
A student celebrates during March Through the Arches for the Class of 2026. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
The newly completed Memorial for Deceased Students on north campus. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Fiesta Latina on the lower quad. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
A fall sunset shines over campus on a beautiful fall evening. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Vibrant fall leaves grace the trees lining the lower quad on a beautiful fall day. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Students dance and celebrate during Headphone Disco on the upper quad. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
A fall snowfall covers autumn leaves across the St. Paul campus. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
The Queer Straight Alliance student organization participates in the Tommie homecoming golf cart parade. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
The dance team performs during homecoming Purple on the Plaza. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
St. Thomas club soccer takes on St. John’s University on the south athletics fields. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
The Morrison Family College of Health School of Nursing opened in the newly renovated Summit Classroom Building. Pictured from left: JoJo Her, Professor Raney Linck, Christopher Jerell Edwards, Maddy Devich
Students from the Hispanic Organization for Leadership and Achievement set up a Dia de Los Muertos altar in Scooter's on Oct. 31, 2022. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Faculty, staff and students gather during the holiday tree lighting ceremony in the Anderson Student Center. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Aerial drone views of the Schoenecker Center under construction on south campus. Nick Clausen/University of St. Thomas
Staff members work on a smartboard in the STELAR virtual media lab. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Kevin Cunningham pushes toward the net against an Oral Roberts defender in Schoenecker Arena. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
The Murray J. Harpole Legacy Fountain in front of the O’Shaughnessy-Frey Library on a beautiful summer evening. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
The sun shines through windows in the O’Shaughnessy-Frey Library great room on a cold winter morning. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
A family cheers on a grad during the 2022 commencement ceremony for Dougherty Family College. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
University of St. Thomas Tommies forward Grant Loven (15) fights for the puck as The University of St. Thomas men's hockey team takes on Minnesota State University – Mankato at Blakeslee Stadium during Hockey Day in Minnesota in Mankato. Nick Wosika for the University of St. Thomas
Fresh snow coats campus on a cold, sunny winter day. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
An art installation of flags with written messages of support for Ukraine from the University of St. Thomas community stands on the lower quad. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
A graduate hugs Buffy Smith during the Dougherty Family College alumni St. Thomas baccalaureate degree celebration in James B. Woulfe Alumni Hall. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Tommie the mascot cheers during the BIG Event. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
Trustee Pat Ryan '75 speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Schoenecker Center. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
A graduate smiles during the 2022 School of Law commencement ceremony at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Students walk toward Summit Avenue during the March Out of the Arches. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Kevyn Perkins '22 walks across the stage during the 2022 undergraduate commencement ceremony. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
A child plays with confetti streamers during the 2022 graduate commencement ceremony. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas