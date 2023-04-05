Life at St. Thomas: March 2023

Life at St. Thomas is an ongoing feature highlighting the images that capture what daily life on campus is like. Check out some of the images from St. Thomas photographers taken during March and early April 2023.
Timmie Strand from Facilities Management during the Employee Recognition Celebration in James B. Woulfe Alumni Hall on March 3, 2023, in St. Paul. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Palm Sunday Mass on April 2, 2023, in Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas. Nick Reichert/University of St. Thomas
Daniel Strojny from ITS poses for a photo with Tommie during the Employee Recognition Celebration in James B. Woulfe Alumni Hall on March 3, 2023, in St. Paul. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Health care system CEOs Dave Herman, Lisa Bjerga and Jennifer DeCubellis speak as a panel at the Future of Health Care Conference. Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas
Ann Kenne (r), head of Special Collections, with Kathy Arnold from Human Resources during the Employee Recognition Celebration. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Winners of the Fowler Global Social Innovation Challenge pose for a photo at the Business Plan Competition and the Fowler Global Social Innovation Challenge on March 3, 2023, in Minneapolis. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas From Left to right: Gabriel Riegert ’24 (leadership and management), Beamlak Petros ’26 (entrepreneurship), Justa Heinen Kay ’24 MBA, Rhynn Paulsen ’25 (biology and political science), Chloe Ginkel ’23 (entrepreneurship), Simon Latim ’21 MBA.
Manuela Hill-Munoz from Student Affairs during the Employee Recognition Celebration. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Performers dance at ANSA’s African Night event in James B. Woulfe Alumni Hall on March 12, 2023, in St. Paul. Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas
Students presenting at the Fowler Global Social Innovation Challenge on March 3, 2023, at Schulze Hall in Minneapolis. Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas
Shree Pandy, microgrid engineer, works at the Center for Microgrid Research in the Facilities and Design Center. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Social Work Professor Alicia Powers leads graduate students in stretches during a class session. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
ANSA’s African Night event in James B. Woulfe Alumni Hall on March 12, 2023, in St. Paul. Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas
Kim Tran, St. Thomas MSW Program, speaking on “Collaborative Learning Opportunities to Foster Workforce Development in the Field of Aging” at the Minnesota Gerontological Society’s 47th Annual Conference. Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas
The grand staircase under construction at the Schoenecker Center STEAM complex on south campus. Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas
Sadaf Rauf Shier, PhD, Speaking at the Muslim Student Association Ramadan Iftar Dinner. Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas
Students drink tea at the JRC Greenhouse during Free Tea Thursdays on March 30, 2023, in St. Paul. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
The ThreeSixty Journalism Homecoming 2023 event featuring Soledad O’Brien at the Granda Theater. Liam James Doyle for the University of St. Thomas