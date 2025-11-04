Manjeet Rege
Manjeet Rege, Professor and Chair of Graduate Programs in Software; Director of Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence at the University of St. Thomas. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas)
Manjeet Rege Receives Patent for AI Invention

Dr. Manjeet Rege, a professor and chair of the Department of Software Engineering and Data Science at the University of St. Thomas, was granted a patent along with his co-inventors by the Patent Office, Government of India for their invention “System and Method for Fraud Detection in Credit Transfer, Transcript Verification, and Employment Candidacy Identification.”

The design applies AI and blockchain to secure academic and professional credentials against tampering and fraud. It introduces a scalable framework for trust and transparency across institutional systems.

The patent reflects a focused effort to build infrastructure that meets the demands of responsible digital verification.

