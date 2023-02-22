Mark Neuzil on Defunct Newspapers and AI-Driven Content

“There is no doubt that content is being generated by AI programs of many types and some of it ends up in what used to be a respectable mainstream newspaper’s website,” said Mark Neužil, journalism professor at the University of St. Thomas, in an email. “At the same time, very little can be done about it now, other than educating the public that this is happening and teaching them to be critical consumers of the media. Check it out! Dig into it! Verify with a trusted source! That sort of thing.”