Men's Hockey Adds Jan. 2 Exhibition Game vs. Gophers in South St. Paul

Doug Woog Arena will host the first men's hockey meeting between Minnesota and St. Thomas next month as the two in-state programs will compete in an exhibition game at the South St. Paul venue on Sunday, Jan. 2.

Of Minnesota's six Division I men's teams, the University of Minnesota stands as the state's original program, with the 2021-22 season marking the Gophers' 101st campaign while St. Thomas sits on the other end of the spectrum. The Tommies are competing in their inaugural Division I season this year as the newest program in Division I men's hockey.

Tickets for the exhibition will go on sale on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. through the City of South St. Paul and can be purchased via gophersports.com or tommiesports.com.

