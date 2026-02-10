New Executive Director Leads Melrose and The Toro Company Center for Principled Leadership

The University of St. Thomas has named Britt Cruz as executive director of the Melrose and The Toro Company Center for Principled Leadership in the Opus College of Business. Cruz began the role in mid-January and is leading the center’s operations, finances, and strategic direction.

Cruz “embraces the common good as a shared responsibility that informs the decisions we make in personal and professional life," said the center's Academic Director Christopher Wong Michaelson, who is the Barbara & David A. Koch Endowed Chair in Business Ethics. “She’s eager to step into this role to support current and future principled leaders who share that commitment.”

Cruz brings extensive experience leading social impact initiatives that strengthen institutions and improve community outcomes across nonprofit, corporate, academic, and public sectors. Most recently, she managed a $15 million global portfolio at HealthPartners focused on advancing health equity and affordability, partnering with communities, governments, and private-sector leaders to expand access and improve outcomes at scale.

Throughout her career, Cruz has focused on helping organizations translate ethical commitments into practical decision-making and measurable results.