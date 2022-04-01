Okoi Publishes 'Punctuated Peace in Nigeria's Oil Region'

Dr. Obasesam Okoi of the College of Arts and Sciences in the Department of Justice and Society Studies recently published Punctuated Peace in Nigeria’s Oil Region: Oil Insurgency and the Challenges of Post-Conflict Peacebuilding.

About the book: Punctuated Peace in Nigeria’s Oil Region is an important contribution to our understanding of the dynamics of political violence and to the pathways capable of leading to sustainable peace. It critiques mainstream peacebuilding approaches like disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration programs, uses new empirical evidence to enable a greater understanding of post-conflict transformations in the oil region, and uses past failures in the region as a lens for identifying and understanding the root causes of current problems.