Philosophy Professor Awarded a National Endowment for the Humanities Fellowship

Dr. Gloria Frost, a professor of philosophy at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, was awarded a National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) fellowship for the 2025-26 academic year. Her project is called “Divine and Created Causation in Medieval Philosophy” and will culminate in a book about medieval debates about how God’s causation of all things fits with creaturely agency and especially human free will.

NEH receives an average of more than 1,000 applications per year and funds 7%.



Frost received information about the review process in her award letter from NEH Chair Shelly Lowe:



“Your application was selected for support after completing a rigorous three-step review process. First, knowledgeable persons outside NEH read each application and advised the agency about its merits. NEH staff commented on matters of fact or on questions reflecting the review criteria, and then made recommendations to the National Council on the Humanities. The National Council, which convenes three times a year to advise me on grants, met in November. As the final step, I reviewed the guidance of the panelists, staff experts, and council members and decided on the funding of each eligible application. ... For more than 55 years, our federal agency has underwritten thousands of our nation’s most significant humanities projects through its fellowship programs.”