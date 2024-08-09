Photo Gallery: St. Thomas Women's Basketball on Film

As anticipation for the start of school year builds, the Tommies women's basketball team recently headed to Aldine Park near campus to film a game-day promo video. University of St. Thomas photographer Mark Brown tagged along with a 25-year-old medium format film camera to capture some moments at the urban park.
women's basketball program is coming off its most successful Division I season to date, setting program records for total wins (15) and Summit League (7) victories since making the jump from D-III in 2021.
Members of the University of St. Thomas women’s basketball photographed on medium format film behind the scenes during a promo video shoot on July 23, 2024, in Aldine Park in St. Paul.
Jade Hill of the University of St. Thomas women’s basketball team. A Second Team All-Summit League selection in 2024, Hill returns for her senior year after putting together her best season yet with St. Thomas, starting all 31 games and averaging 13.2 points per game. She led the team in assists and steals at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.
The women’s basketball team is headed to Italy this August to scrimmage other teams, practice and engage in plenty of team bonding under an Italian sun.
Savanah Gardner, a first-year student, is one of the newest members of the University of St. Thomas women’s basketball team. Gardner had an outstanding prep career at Eastview High School in Apple Valley, Minnesota. She averaged just below 10 points per game as a sophomore and junior, scoring 461 points in 54 games between the two seasons.
The Tommies finished the regular season in 2024 at or above .500 for the first time in the D-I era and advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Summit League Tournament for the second consecutive season.
Albany, Minnesota, native and forward Alyssa Sand is joining the team as a first-year student. As a junior at Albany High School in 2022-23, Sand earned First Team All-State, All-Section and All-Conference honors after averaging 17.8 points and 11.3 rebounds per game for the Huskies. She additionally helped Albany repeat as both Conference and Section Champions and led the Huskies to the AA State Championship Game.
Jordyn Lamker of the University of St. Thomas women’s basketball team. Lamker appeared in 20 games during the 2023-24 season and was named to the Summit League's Academic Honor Roll for the second consecutive season. She ranked third on the team in field goal percentage, shooting .462 from the floor in 2023-24.
The Tommies are hoping to build on their momentum from the last few years. The 2023-2024 season marked their first 15+ win season in the Division I era.
Tommie Basketball's home games and Summit League conference games will stream on The Summit League Network and Midco Sports Plus. Fans can register and sign in to watch St. Thomas events throughout the year HERE.
The University of St. Thomas women's basketball team is gearing up for another big season in 2024-25. St. Thomas will play 16 Summit League games and open their conference schedule by hosting Kansas City on Jan. 2. Additional non-conference games are still to be announced.