As a way to celebrate the vibrant culture and heritage of the diverse Latinx population on the University of St. Thomas campus during the recognized Hispanic Heritage Month, members of HOLA!, Diversity Activities Board, and Student Diversity & Inclusion Services held Fiesta Latina on the Quad Sept. 29. The event featured a flags giveaway, michoacana treats, sarapes, dolls, Jarritos and more. Photos by St. Thomas photographer Mark Brown.