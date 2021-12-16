Photos of the Year – Mark Brown

The past year was filled with so many positive events and happenings on campus, in spite of the continuing pandemic. McCarthy Gymnasium became a community vaccination site, and the university celebrated this year's and last year's graduates with in-person commencement ceremonies. Masks and distancing remained, but faculty and staff worked hard to make campus a safe and healthy place while continuing to offer virtual learning opportunities. St. Thomas officially became a Division I school, and coaches and student-athletes rose to the occasion.
As always, it was an honor to photograph the Tommie community.
Tommie greets students during the annual March Out of the Arches tradition. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Students work on laptops during Professor Thomas Marsh's biochemistry class. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Brynne Rolland drives to the basket during a women's basketball game against Gustavus Adolphus College on March 3, 2021, in Schoenecker Arena in St. Paul. The Tommies won the game by a final score of 77-64. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas A student gets a vaccine shot during a vaccination clinic on the St. Paul campus in McCarthy Gymnasium. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Students run through the Murray J. Harpole Legacy Fountain on John P. Monahan Plaza after the annual March Out of the Arches event. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas A graduate at spring commencement. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas The Anderson Student Center and Murray J. Harpole Legacy Fountain and John P. Monahan Plaza at dusk in July. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas A student smiles while receiving a hug after spring commencement. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas School of Social work alumna Lori Halbur '12 MSW works with a client at the Best Western Capital Ridge in St. Paul. Halbur works at Catholic Charities. The focus of her job is finding temporary and permanent housing for older unhoused people. During the pandemic they have been working in partnership with Ramsey County to house seniors in hotels with open space. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Jack Barry fights for the ball during the first NCAA Division I home men’s soccer game against Drake. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Undergraduate Student Government President Adam Revoir takes a selfie with fellow students during the annual March Through the Arches ceremony. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Father Jan Michael Joncas poses for portraits in St. Mary’s Chapel in St. Paul. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Head coach Glenn Caruso celebrates a big play during the homecoming football game against Valparaiso University. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Students celebrate as confetti streamers fly during a commencement ceremony in O’Shaughnessy Stadium on Oct. 10, 2021, in St. Paul. The graduation ceremony was finally celebrated after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas The men’s rugby team celebrates a win after the homecoming game versus University of Wisconsin-Stout. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas The School of Law building at dusk in October. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Students walk through the lower quad past Aquinas Hall on a beautiful fall day in October. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Maija Almich fires a shot on goal during the University of St. Thomas women's hockey team game against the College of Saint Benedict in February 2021. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas School of Law alumnus Hiep Pham ’12 J.D., senior intellectual property counsel for Cargill, poses for a photo in a cornfield west of the Twin Cities. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas John Paul Bean (psychology) and Katy Shimp (Spanish and Catholic studies) do homework in the O'Shaughnessy-Frey Library in March. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas Photos by Mark Brown