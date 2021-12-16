Photos of the Year – Mark Brown

The past year was filled with so many positive events and happenings on campus, in spite of the continuing pandemic. McCarthy Gymnasium became a community vaccination site, and the university celebrated this year's and last year's graduates with in-person commencement ceremonies. Masks and distancing remained, but faculty and staff worked hard to make campus a safe and healthy place while continuing to offer virtual learning opportunities. St. Thomas officially became a Division I school, and coaches and student-athletes rose to the occasion.