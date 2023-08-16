PHOTOS: Tommie Football Promo Shoot

The lights were back in action at O’Shaughnessy Stadium this week as the University of St. Thomas football team took part in a preseason video shoot.

Members featured included David Ayeni, Yusef Leak, Andrew McElroy, Hope Adebayo and Shawn Shipman.

St. Thomas will officially kick off the season on Saturday, Sept. 2, when the team hosts Black Hills State University. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT in St. Paul, Minnesota. Secure your tickets to see the Tommies in person here.

Mark Brown, St. Thomas director of photography, captured team members in the photos below.

The Tommies are coming off a historic 2022 season, in which they won their first Pioneer Football League title in just their second season in the conference. The PFL coaches think the Tommies are the team to beat again in 2023, winning the league’s Preseason Coaches’ Poll, receiving 98 of 100 possible points.