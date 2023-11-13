Physics Professor Awarded Prestigious APS Fellowship

Dr. Maria Lopez del Puerto, professor and chair of the Department of Physics at the University of St. Thomas, has been awarded the prestigious APS Fellowship by the American Physical Society. Lopez del Puerto earned the honor “for impactful work on integrating computation into the physics curriculum, for leadership in the Partnership for Integrating Computation into Undergraduate Physics, and for service to the American Physical Society and the American Association of Physics Teachers.”
According to APS, no more than one half of one percent of the society’s membership (excluding student members) is recognized by their peers for election to the status of Fellow of the American Physical Society.