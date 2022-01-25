Podcast: All Things Data with Guest Michael Peachey

In the ever-evolving technology landscape, data analytics and data strategy continue to play a larger role in economics and business models. Director of the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence at the University of St. Thomas, Dr. Manjeet Rege, co-hosts the "All Things Data" podcast with adjunct professor and Innovation Fellow Dan Yarmoluk. The podcast provides insight into the significance of data science as it relates to business models, business economics and delivery systems. Through informative conversation with leading data scientists, business model experts, technologists, and futurists, Rege and Yarmoluk discuss how to utilize, harness, and deploy data science, data-driven strategies, and enable digital transformations.

Rege and Yarmoluk spoke with Michael Peachey on the elements that go into creating positive user experience for a diverse group of workers, and how the COVID-19 pandemic as impacted business practices. Peachey is the vice president of user experience at RingCentral, which is a company that builds projects to help connect knowledge workers. RingCentral's work allows knowledge workers to collaborate more effectively and data for to be shared more frequently. Here are some highlights from their conversation.

Q. How do you find the middle ground in designing products that work for everyone?

A. What does it mean to design a meeting product that helps somebody who is perhaps less aggressive or less large in a meeting than other people? Can I design a meeting product that brings out the best of everybody that’s participating rather than just the people who talk the most already in the real world?

Q. How will the future of work impact the challenges users face as the pandemic persists?

A. The next piece when you talk about the future of work, is what happens when some but not all of those people [who were working at home during the pandemic] go back into a centralized location, into an office or a satellite office, and some are remote. That becomes the really interesting user experience challenge.