PR Director Vineeta Sawkar Joins WCCO Radio as New Talk Show Host

Vineeta Sawkar, director of public relations at the University of St. Thomas, is making a move to News Talk 830 WCCO as the new host of "The Morning News with Vineeta Sawkar," the radio station announced. She replaces longtime morning drive host Dave Lee, who retired in April.

“I’m truly humbled, honored and excited to host ‘The Morning News’ on WCCO,” said Sawkar. “No one can replace Dave Lee. He is a broadcasting legend and a friend as well."

To her St. Thomas colleagues, she said: "I have loved working with the incredible staff, faculty and students here at the University of St. Thomas. I am taking some wonderful memories with me and I am so grateful for the opportunity I had at this university. I will miss everyone! Hope you will listen weekday mornings on WCCO radio!"