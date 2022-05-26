President Julie Sullivan’s Legacy Fuels St. Thomas’ Momentum

From the start, Dr. Julie Sullivan, was bound to make history at the University of St. Thomas. Appointed the first lay person and woman president of Minnesota’s largest private university, Sullivan’s nine-year tenure is defined by historic milestones.

On June 1, Sullivan steps down as St. Thomas president and again makes history when she becomes Santa Clara University’s first lay leader and first woman president. Since announcing her departure in March, the St. Thomas community has re-named two spaces in her honor: the Julie H. Sullivan Center for Student Achievement and the Julie H. Sullivan Commons at the Dougherty Family College, but her legacy is embedded in the very trajectory of the university.