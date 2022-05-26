Story People & Culture

President Julie Sullivan’s Legacy Fuels St. Thomas’ Momentum

Posted on

From the start, Dr. Julie Sullivan, was bound to make history at the University of St. Thomas. Appointed the first lay person and woman president of Minnesota’s largest private university, Sullivan’s nine-year tenure is defined by historic milestones.

On June 1, Sullivan steps down as St. Thomas president and again makes history when she becomes Santa Clara University’s first lay leader and first woman president. Since announcing her departure in March, the St. Thomas community has re-named two spaces in her honor: the Julie H. Sullivan Center for Student Achievement and the Julie H. Sullivan Commons at the Dougherty Family College, but her legacy is embedded in the very trajectory of the university.

In her tenure, Sullivan built a strong team of leaders who made great strides and will usher in the university’s next era. Under this leadership, St. Thomas implemented several transformative priorities. Here’s a snapshot of those accomplishments:

Strengthening St. Thomas' future

  • Morrison Family College of Health - Established the Morrison Family College of Health under the leadership of founding Dean Dr. MayKao Hang to educate future health providers who are culturally responsive and innovative. MFCOH aims to proactively advance health equity in both graduate and undergraduate programs, including nursing at the newly established Susan S. Morrison School of Nursing.
  • Schoenecker Center - Sullivan partnered closely with the School of Engineering and the College of Arts and Sciences, among others, to fuel plans for the visionary Schoenecker Center, which is scheduled to open in 2024. Bolstering its reputation as an industry leader in STEAM education, St. Thomas broke ground in May on the Schoenecker Center, a $110 million state-of-the-art complex that aims to break down barriers in collaborative learning.
  • Division I Athletics – Led by Sullivan and Vice President of Athletics Phil Esten, St. Thomas became the first university to transition directly to D-I from D-III in the modern history of the NCAA, recognizing St. Thomas’ growing reputation and academic and athletic success and helping the institution expand its mission and impact beyond Minnesota.
  • Two New Residence Halls - Opened Tommie North and Frey residence halls in 2020, adding 740 new first and second-year beds, expanded parking and a new dining facility on campus; established a new two-year residency requirement and secured funding to break down economic barriers and help more students experience the benefits of on-campus life.

Strengthening Faith

  • Renovation of the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas - A months-long renovation to the century-old St. Paul chapel restored the sanctuary for future generations of students to worship and grow in faith.
  • Iversen Center for Faith - With a 23,000 square foot subterranean expansion to the chapel, a new interfaith center was created on campus, helping to enliven students' spiritual journey on campus.

Strengthening student success

  • Dougherty Family College - Established a groundbreaking two-year college designed to help underserved students navigate higher education and eliminate the opportunity gap. To honor Sullivan's legacy and active role in establishing DFC, the school recently named its commons the "Julie H. Sullivan Commons."
  • Center for Student Achievement - Established in 2018, midway through Sullivan's tenure, this physical space is a one-stop-shop for many academic and co-curricular resources like the Proud to be First program, which serves first-generation students. Recently, the Undergraduate Student Government renamed and dedicated the space: The Julie H. Sullivan Center for Student Achievement.
  • Veterans Resource Center - When a student asked President Sullivan for a space where fellow military veterans could gather, she said St. Thomas could do more. Sullivan partnered with student veterans to fund and create a center and resources to support veterans and make progress toward the university's aspiration to become the most veteran-friendly campus in the upper Midwest. Among numerous accolades since the VRC opened in 2017, St. Thomas has ranked in the top 100 schools on U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges for Veterans list for the last three years.
  • Millions for scholarships - Naming it priority one, the university raised $200 million in endowed scholarships over eight years, removing financial barriers to a transformative St. Thomas education.

Strengthening the community

  • Center for the Common Good - Launched to promote collaborative curricular, co-curricular and research initiatives that address civic and community challenges, the Center for Common Good – under the leadership of Executive Director Theresa Ricke-Kiely supports students, staff and faculty to be transformational partners who work tirelessly for social justice in the community and advance the common good.
  • Racial Justice Initiative - In the wake of George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis police in June 2020, St. Thomas launched the Racial Justice Initiative – led by Dr. Yohuru Williams – to help drive meaningful reform and change and reimagine a future free from racial disparities.
  • Sustainability Strategic Plan - For the first time, St. Thomas created a comprehensive strategic plan for sustainability in 2019, representing the university's commitment to lead and achieve in environmental stewardship and caring for God's creation.
  • Center for Well-Being - Established a home for counseling and psychological, health services and health promotion in 2020. Opened just before COVID-19 hit, the Center for Well-Being helped the university navigate the pandemic with mass testing, vaccination clinics, contact tracing, support groups and workshops and other community health efforts.
President Julie Sullivan and president emeritus Fr. Dennis Dease walk together across the John P. Monahan plaza as they are tracked by a steadicam Aug. 19, 2013. Sullivan and Dease were together as part of a photo and video shoot.
President Julie Sullivan high fives a Child Development Center child during the freshman March Through the Arches ceremony Sept. 3, 2013 on the lower quad.
President Julie Sullivan distributes the Eucharist during the university's annual Opening Mass Sept. 8, 2013 in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas. Fr. Erich Rutten, director of campus ministry, is at left.
President Julie Sullivan cheers on the team during the Tommie Johnnie football game Sept. 21, 2013 in O'Shaughnessy Stadium. St. Thomas lost to Saint John's 18-20.
President emeritus Fr. Dennis Dease (right) puts the chain of office (also known as the medallion) around President Julie Sullivan's neck as Archbishop emeritus Harry Flynn looks on during the inauguration of Sullivan as the 15th president of St. Thomas on Oct. 17, 2013 in the Anderson Athletic and Recreation field house.
President of the university Dr. Julie H. Sullivan gives her inaugural address during the ceremonies held in the Field House of the Anderson Athletic and Recreation Complex on Oct. 17, 2013.
President Julie Sullivan, right, gives a hug to provost Susan (Sue) Huber after confirming Huber as a Professor Emeritae during a retirement party for Huber May 1, 2014 in McNeely Hall.
A student receives her diploma and shakes hands with UST President Dr. Julie Sullivan at the 2014 undergraduate commencement ceremony on May 24, 2014, at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
President Dr. Julie Sullivan enjoys the petting zoo at Neighborfest 2014 on the Lower Quad on Thursday, July 31, 2014.
UST President Dr. Julie Sullivan speaks during the kick-off for the annual March Through the Arches ceremony on Sept. 2, 2014. During this event, the incoming freshmen (new first-years and transfers) march through the arches, marking the beginning of their time at UST.
UST President Julie Sullivan watches the action from the Fowler Veranda during the Tommie Johnnie football game on Sept. 27, 2014 in O'Shaughnessy Stadium. St. Thomas lost to Saint John's 24-14.
President Julie Sullivan (center) talks with donor John Herrick and student Ashya Burgess during the Scholarship Spotlight event May 7, 2015 in the Anderson Student Center's Woulfe Alumni Hall. The even gives scholarship donors and the recipients of their scholarships the chance to meet and talk over lunch.
President Julie Sullivan and university leaders serve food during the late night breakfast May 18, 2015 in The View. The annual finals feed sees faculty and staff volunteers dishing up food to students on the Monday of finals week (Study Monday).
President Dr. Julie Sullivan speaks to a crowd of incoming freshmen before the freshman March Through the Arches ceremony on Sept. 8, 2015.
President Julie Sullivan greets new students in their Dowling Hall room Sept. 2, 2016 during freshmen move-in day.
President Julie Sullivan addresses the men's basketball team in the locker room before the NCAA Division III men's basketball semi-final game March 18, 2016 at the Salem Civic Center in Salem, Va. The University of St. Thomas Tommies defeated the Christopher Newport University Captains by a final score of 66-62.
President Julie Sullivan (right) chats with Senator Amy Klobuchar during the graduate commencement ceremony May 21, 2016 in the Anderson Athletic and Recreation Complex.
St. Thomas President Dr. Julie Sullivan chats with staff members at the Alumni Twins baseball game at Target Field in Minneapolis on Sept. 9, 2016. Alumni and students attending the event received purple St. Thomas Minnesota Twins baseball hats.
President Dr. Julie Sullivan poses for a group photo with students participating in the annual Wellness 5K on Summit Avenue in St. Paul on Oct. 17, 2015.
President Julie Sullivan talks with Ron Fowler during the Fowler Business Concept Challenge Nov. 20, 2015 in Schulze Hall. The competition sees students auditioning their ideas for a business in front of panels of judges with the hopes of winning the $10,000 first prize.
President Dr. Julie Sullivan (fourth from left) poses for a picture with Head Football Coach Glenn Caruso (sixth from left), Tommie the mascot, football cheerleaders and members of Caruso's Crew on the John P. Monahan Plaza on Sept. 24, 2015, during a Pep Rally for the annual University of St. Thomas vs. Saint John's University Tommie Johnnie football game. The rally was filmed by ESPN's national sports television show ESPN SportsCenter On the Road.
St. Thomas President Dr. Julie Sullivan sings "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" with alums and students at the Alumni Twins baseball game at Target Field in Minneapolis on Sept. 9, 2016. Alumni and students attending the event received purple St. Thomas Minnesota Twins baseball hats.
St. Thomas president Dr. Julie Sullivan smiles after throwing out the first pitch at the Alumni Minnesota Twins baseball game at Target Field in Minneapolis on Sept. 9, 2016. Alumni and students attending the event received purple St. Thomas Minnesota Twins baseball hats.
President Julie Sullivan runs down Summit Avenue in the Wellness Center 5k as part of homecoming Oct. 1, 2016.
Professor and political commentator Cornel West (standing, right) introduces President Julie Sullivan to a guest at a reception in The Anderson Student Center's Iverson Hearth Room prior to a conversation on Christianity and Politics in the U.S. Today between West and New York Times columnist Ross Douthat April 7, 2017. The talk was held by the Terrence J. Murphy Institute for Catholic Thought, Law and Public Policy.
President Julie Sullivan greets students following a Dougherty Family College orientation session Aug. 23, 2017 in Terrence Murphy Hall's Thornton Auditorium.
Members of the St. Thomas community gathered on May 2, 2019, outside the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas for a ceremonial groundbreaking of construction on the Iversen Center for Faith and renovation of the chapel. From left, Father Larry Snyder, President Julie Sullivan, Al and Brenda Iverson, Art History Professor, Victory Young.
President Julie Sullivan speaks during a press conference announcing that the 2019 Tommie Johnnie football game will be held at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United FC professional soccer team. The press conference took place on a cold day on Dec. 4, 2018, in nearly complete stadium in the Midway neighborhood of St. Paul.
Students join President Julie Sullivan for a ribbon-cutting during a grand opening celebration of the new Intercultural Center on the second floor of the Anderson Student Center on March 6, 2019.
DFC Students, staff, faculty and leadership pose for a group photo with President Julie Sullivan and members of University Development and Alumni Relations during the announcement of a new scholarship for DFC students in the DFC Commons in Terrence Murphy Hall in Minneapolis on September 21, 2018. The Martin Ryan and Richard Sterbenz Scholarship, named for the founders of Dalson Foods and Richmar Industries, will provide over 6 million dollars to DFC students to continue their educations at the University of St. Thomas.
Dr. Julie Sullivan talked with Hugh K. Schilling while at the Senior Design event after being shown the new Hugh K. Schilling Manufacturing and Machining Lab in the lower level of the O'Shaughnessy Science and Engineering building on May 4, 2018.
DFC Dean Alvin Abraham hands the microphone to UST President Julie Sullivan during the announcement of a new scholarship for DFC students in the DFC Commons in Terrence Murphy Hall in Minneapolis on September 21, 2018. The Martin Ryan and Richard Sterbenz Scholarship, named for the founders of Dalson Foods and Richmar Industries, will provide over $6 million to DFC students to continue their educations at the University of St. Thomas.
Student Mesum Haider and his mother with President Julie Sullivan during a Dougherty Family College reception for faculty, staff, students and donors in honor of the first graduating class in Woulfe Alumni Hall on May 16, 2019, in St. Paul.
University President Julie Sullivan speaks during the Opening Mass Sept. 5, 2019 in the newly renovated interior of the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas.
Excel Energy CEO Ben Fowke and President Julie Sullivan listen as Engineering Professor Mahmoud Kabalan speaks during a tour of the School of Engineering’s microgrid solar panel array in the Facilities and Design Center in St. Paul on Nov. 1, 2019.
University president Julie Sullivan walks her dog Bella through campus in the snow on Dec. 2, 2019.
Corie Barry, CEO of Best Buy, and university President Julie Sullivan engage in conversation during the First Friday Speaker Series luncheon event in the James B. Woulfe Alumni Hall on Feb. 2, 2020.
Madonna McDermott, executive director of the Center for Well-Being, cuts a ribbon along with President Julie Sullivan and other administrators, staff, faculty and supporters during the grand opening of the new Center for Well-Being on Feb. 12, 2020, in St. Paul.
St. Thomas staff pose for a photo during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Schoenecker Center on May 12, 2022, in St. Paul in the parking lot where the new Schoenecker Center will be located on south campus. From Left: Joe Plante, Jim Brummer, Julie Sullivan, Don Weinkauf, Mark Stansbury-O’Donnell, Erik Thurman.
Father Chris Collins shares communion with President Julie Sullivan during the Mass On The Grass service hosted by Campus Ministry on the lower quad on Aug. 25, 2021, in St. Paul.
Marketing portraits of students, staff and faculty wearing masks and posing for the camera for MIC’s “Culture of Care” campaign, taken on the St. Paul campus on July 29, 2020. Pictured: Julie Sullivan
President Julie Sullivan records a video for the 2020 graduating class in O’Shaughnessy Stadium on the St. Paul campus on May 11, 2020. President Sullivan recorded the video for a virtual graduation in lieu of an in-person commencement ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tommie the mascot, President Julie Sullivan and her dog Bella take a photo with students during an event that brought food trucks to the St. Paul campus campus for students to enjoy before finals week on May 17, 2021.

