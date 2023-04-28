Research and Opinion: Dr. Kevin Theissen Authors Article on Changing Water Supply

Dr. Kevin Theissen, professor and geology program director in the Department of Earth, Environment, and Society, has authored the article, “Climate-driven mid to late Holocene hydrologic evolution of arid wetlands documented by strontium, uranium, and oxygen isotopes from Lower Pahranagat Lake, southern Nevada, USA” which was recently published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Quaternary Research.
The article details the use of geochemical fingerprints that Theissen and collaborator and co-author James Paces used to explore changing water supply over the last 6,000 years in arid and drought-prone southern Nevada.