Professor Emerita Edited Book Written by St. Thomas Faculty and Alumni

Dr. Sarah Noonan, professor emerita from the University of St. Thomas School of Education, edited the book Pedagogies for Diverse Learners: Tools for Discovery and Development, published by Rowman & Littlefield Publishers.

The book, written entirely by University of St. Thomas faculty and alumni, provides profiles of diverse learners and the specific learning and teaching strategies needed to raise student academic achievement, honor students’ identities and support students’ sense of belonging and well-being.