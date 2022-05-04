Psychology Professor Wins Outstanding Undergraduate Faculty Award 

Professor of Psychology Britain Scott won the 2022 Walter D. Mink Award for Outstanding Undergraduate Faculty in Psychology from the Minnesota Psychological Association. This award is given to the best undergraduate teacher of psychology in the state, recognizing a teacher who brings a special quality or commitment to undergraduate teaching in psychology. Scott accepted the award at the Minnesota Psychological Association’s annual conference on April 28.
Scott is a social psychologist who joined the St. Thomas faculty in 1996. Since then, she has focused on two primary scholarly areas: the psychology of gender and psychology for environmental sustainability. She is first author of Psychology for Sustainability, 5e (Routledge) and co-creator of the instructor resource Teaching Psychology for Sustainability at teachgreenpsych.com. She has designed and offered a variety of innovative courses in psychology, women's and gender studies, and environmental studies, including multiple honors seminars and study abroad courses.