Psychology Professor Wins Outstanding Undergraduate Faculty Award 

Scott is a social psychologist who joined the St. Thomas faculty in 1996. Since then, she has focused on two primary scholarly areas: the psychology of gender and psychology for environmental sustainability. She is first author of Psychology for Sustainability, 5e (Routledge) and co-creator of the instructor resource Teaching Psychology for Sustainability at teachgreenpsych.com. She has designed and offered a variety of innovative courses in psychology, women's and gender studies, and environmental studies, including multiple honors seminars and study abroad courses.