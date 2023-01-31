Remembering Dave Durenberger

Former U.S. Sen. Dave Durenberger speaks at a National Institute of Health Policy (NIHP) event headlined by keynote speaker former U.S. Sen. Tom Daschle. The 2008 event was held in Schulze Hall. (Mike Ekern/University of St. Thomas)

The University of St. Thomas mourns the loss of longtime U.S. Sen. Dave Durenberger, who passed away Jan. 31 at the age of 88. Durenberger was involved for many years in the Opus College of Business Health Care MBA program.

“I loved when students asked Dave how they could become more involved in health care policy,” shared Executive Fellow Dr. Thomas Patnoe ’12 MBA. “Dave would simply say, ‘Start wherever you are.’”

“He took that approach in becoming one of the nation’s preeminent health policy experts,” added Executive Fellow Scott Kulstad ’12 MBA. “I’m so grateful he was my friend and mentor.”

The program honored Durenberger in recent years by establishing the Durenberger Health Care Policy Seminar. Our thoughts are with his family as they celebrate his life and contributions.