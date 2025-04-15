'Say Yes More Than You Say No': A Tommie’s Formula for Finding Purpose

The path Evan Schwartz ’09 followed to the University of St. Thomas was rooted in family tradition and childhood memories. Growing up in Iowa, he often visited family in the Twin Cities, where his father, Dave Schwartz, a proud St. Thomas alumnus, introduced him to the excitement of Tommie track meets. Those early experiences, combined with a closet full of Tommie purple gear, planted the seeds for Schwartz’s eventual connection to the school.

Evan Schwartz '09, St. Thomas alum.

It wasn’t until a spring campus visit during high school that St. Thomas became his top choice. The vibrant student energy solidified his decision. A passion for athletics also played a pivotal role, with the university’s track and cross country programs offering everything he wanted.

After graduating from St. Thomas in 2009 with a bachelor's in business administration, Schwartz’s professional journey took many unexpected turns. He began at Target Corporate, where he navigated the business world and honed his skills in a dynamic environment. From there, his career expanded across consulting, corporate strategy and transformation roles before landing in his current position as director of analyst relations at Workday. In this role, he bridges the gap between top tier industry analysts and Workday’s vision, fostering advocacy and strategic alignment.

Reflecting on his time at St. Thomas, Schwartz credits the university with teaching him resilience and adaptability— skills that have been invaluable both professionally and personally. “St. Thomas did an excellent job of helping me realize that there isn’t one way to approach a challenge,” he said. “St. Thomas has shaped my life journey by giving me friends and community that are still shaping my life to this day.”

St. Thomas’ mission of working “all for the common good” resonates deeply with Schwartz, particularly in his role as a father. He strives to instill these values in his children, ensuring they grow up with a sense of purpose and community responsibility.

Evan Schwartz out for a walk with his family.

For current Tommies, Schwartz offers timeless advice: “Don't be afraid to follow new paths, particularly (and maybe especially) if it wasn't the path you thought you'd take when you first stepped on campus. The beauty of an education at St. Thomas is in figuring out who you are. Most, if not all, students will and should have different perspectives from when they first walk through the arches to when they walk out as graduates. Your time on campus is to learn what you like, what you are good at, how you can do the most good and develop a broad and deep toolbox of skills,” he said.

Today, Schwartz resides in Prairie Village, Kansas, where he enjoys exploring the vibrant food and sports scene of the Kansas City metro area. Whether discovering new restaurants, cheering on local teams like the Chiefs and Royals or introducing his young children to enriching experiences at parks and museums, Evan embodies the spirit of lifelong learning and exploration.

For prospective students considering St. Thomas, Schwartz’s message is clear:

the university offers the perfect blend of big-school resources and small school community, providing the foundation for both professional success and unforgettable college memories.

