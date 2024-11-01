St. Thomas Alum Proudly Serves Tribe and the Law

Charles Dolson ’14 J.D., ’24 Executive MBA has explored many different career paths. A Marine Corps veteran, police officer and attorney, the one closest to the Bemidji resident’s heart and his cultural roots was when he served as CEO of Red Lake, Inc.

“My volunteer work for Indian tribes has been in the world of nonprofits,” said Dolson, who is a member of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa and previously managed the nonprofit work for the tribal nation’s non-casino business, from creating the language immersion program, construction to energy products, fisheries and food.

Dr. Christopher Michaelson Wong (Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas)

“Charlie is an unapologetic workaholic,” said friend, colleague and University of St. Thomas business professor Dr. Christopher Wong Michaelson. “His enthusiasm about what he is working on is infectious.”

Now as the solo practitioner of his firm, Charles Dolson Law, Dolson uses his expertise to work with nonprofits, incorporating his passion for law, community and service, completing various work for tribal governments. He was recognized this year for his impressive commitment to his career of serving others and named one of Twin Cities Business’ Notable Nonprofit Board Members for his involvement in the Assistance Council for Veterans.

Dolson served in the Marine Corps fresh out of high school, ready for something different and a challenge. He was stationed in the presidential helicopter squadron. “Something that the Marine Corps taught me is discipline,” he explained, “in terms of how you carry yourself, how you conduct business.”

Charles Dolson ’14 J.D., ’24 Executive MBA

After his time in the Marines, Dolson worked as a police officer, implementing strategies in drug investigations and increasing arrests and convictions for the city of Bemidji Police Department. He also developed a successful canine team and cross-cultural communication skills in the racially diverse community as part of the Tribal Police Department of Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.

Dolson still invests a fair amount of time to his Native American community. For one, he volunteered as a youth counselor to young adults in substance abuse treatment. He became a parental figure to them, passing down his knowledge by helping them foster healthy relationships.

He pursued his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Bemidji State University and attended law school at the University of St. Thomas. Captivated by the picturesque St. Thomas campus and its friendly environment, Dolson knew it was right for him.

“I just felt that it was going to be a very collaborative atmosphere,” he reflected. “That’s ultimately why I chose St. Thomas.”

Dolson cultivated connections with his classmates and his professors, who helped shape him into the lawyer he is today.

Professor Mark Osler (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas)

“Charlie Dolson was a wonderful addition to my commutation clinic, and a student I looked forward to seeing every class,” said Professor Mark Osler, director of legal clinics and the Robert and Marion Short Distinguished Chair in Law at St. Thomas. “Our work in the clinic can be difficult emotionally; one of the tasks is to spend two days in prison with our client. Charlie really exemplified the kind of calm engagement I hope for, and it has been great to watch all he has done since finishing law school."

President Rob Vischer

“Charles has always been a powerful model of vocation, being very conscious of how his gifts, values and life experiences can help meet the needs of the broader community,” said President Rob Vischer, former dean of the law school. “As a student, he was relentlessly curious about the law and the legal system, wanting to know how it works and where it falls short. And he brought good cheer and a word of encouragement with him to campus every day. He is a blessing to everyone around him.”

After receiving his law degree, Dolson gained experience in law as a clerk and later as a staff attorney. He remained involved in Red Lake, becoming the CEO for the tribal government, overseeing the Red Lake Incorporated company with an annual revenue of over $70 million.

Because of his love for learning and wanting to acquire more knowledge on how to run a company, Dolson decided to go back to school to earn his Executive MBA from the Opus College of Business, which he considered “comfortable grounds.”

“The MBA program for me was phenomenal,” Dolson said. “I still have friends from our cohort, it’s really helpful to have people to bounce things off of.” The group holds one another accountable, making sure to keep up their health, and they’re part of a book club.