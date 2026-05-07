St. Thomas Day Spotlights Six Tommie Honorees

On St. Thomas Day May 6, the University of St. Thomas recognized and celebrated Tommies who are sparking meaningful change in the world as they live and extend the St. Thomas mission. These Tommies are making an incredible impact on campus, in the local communities, across the country and around the world.

The 2026 recipients are:

Monsignor James Lavin Award – Mark C. Dienhart, PhD ’75

Professor of the Year Award – Dr. Kari Zimmerman

Humanitarian Award – Dr. John P. Knoedler ’73

Tommie Award - Rachel Theophilus '26

Distinguished Alumnus Award – Penny George ’95

Spirit of St. Thomas Award - Julián Ocampo ’16, ’18 MBA

Monsignor James Lavin Award – Mark C. Dienhart, PhD ’75

The Monsignor James Lavin Award honors an alumnus or alumna of St. Thomas for outstanding contributions and service to the University of St. Thomas and its programs and services. Since 1994, Alumni Engagement has honored one individual annually for their extraordinary contributions.

Dienhart is a Tommie whose lifelong leadership and service epitomize the Monsignor James Lavin Award. A summa cum laude graduate and standout All-American athlete in football and track at St. Thomas, Dienhart went on to play briefly for the Buffalo Bills before building a remarkable career in athletics administration, banking and higher education. He served as director of athletics at the University of Minnesota, senior vice president at U.S. Bancorp, and later as executive vice president and chief operating officer at St. Thomas, where he oversaw major growth, fundraising and campus development.

“Buildings aren't what make an institution," said Dienhart, whose work led to a campus expansion. "But buildings, facilities and resources tend to attract people, and they attract the best people if they're the best resources and facilities.

“The physical improvements were important, but they aren't nearly as important as the people.”

Today, he leads the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation as president and CEO, guiding its philanthropic investment in education, human services and health initiatives that strengthen communities across Minnesota and beyond. His service to St. Thomas—across athletics, administration and institutional advancement—reflects a deep commitment to the university’s mission and the broader Tommie network, making him a truly deserving recipient of the 2026 Monsignor James Lavin Award.

Professor of the Year Award – Dr. Kari Zimmerman

The Professor of the Year Award recognizes excellence in teaching, scholarship and service. The recipient is selected by his or her faculty colleagues.

Zimmerman, associate professor and chair of the history department, is a deeply respected teacher, scholar and leader whose work embodies the spirit of the Professor of the Year Award. Known for her rare combination of warmth and rigor, she builds strong relationships with students while challenging them through thoughtfully designed courses that foster confidence, critical thinking and a deeper understanding of the world.

Her impact extends across the university, from Core Curriculum courses to the REAL Program, where she supports first-generation students and those with high financial need during a critical transition to St. Thomas. An innovative and collaborative educator, she has helped shape interdisciplinary learning and was recognized with the 2025 USG Distinguished Educator Award for her teaching excellence.

Beyond the classroom, Zimmerman’s service and scholarship strengthen the entire community. As chair of the faculty, department chair and contributor to numerous interdisciplinary programs, she leads with care and clarity. Her public facing scholarship, including the Walking Together project, connects students to broader communities while advancing equity and belonging—leaving a lasting imprint on St. Thomas.

“This project has taught me how important it is to listen to my peers, the students and the community," Zimmerman said. "When you’re an academic, you’re trained to be an expert, but when you’re doing community engagement work, that requires a lot of listening, presenting your research responsibly and capturing as many voices as possible.”

Humanitarian Award – Dr. John P. Knoedler ’73

The Humanitarian Award recognizes an alumnus or alumna for contributions to the betterment of the spiritual and material welfare of the less fortunate. Since 1968, Alumni Engagement has honored one individual annually for their extraordinary contributions.

Knoedler is a physician, educator and humanitarian whose life’s work reflects a deep commitment to the common good. A magna cum laude graduate of the College of St. Thomas, he built a distinguished medical career as a pulmonologist and radiologist, earning recognition as a leading expert in chest imaging and as a patient, devoted teacher honored with multiple Teacher of the Year awards.

In 1989, Knoedler began what became a decades-long humanitarian mission through the East Africa Medical Assistance Foundation, helping transform medical education and radiologic care in Tanzania. His leadership supported the creation of the Kilimanjaro School of Radiology, which has trained more than 100 radiologists serving communities across Africa.

“I had a little lecture about what it took to succeed as a radiologist, and I would tell the residents, if you are brilliant or you've got a great eye, that is a wonderful thing," Knoedler said. "But your success will depend on getting up every morning, showing up on time, doing your best work every day and being nice to people.”

He later helped launch the Foundation for Cancer Care in Tanzania and the Foundation for Cardiac Care in Africa, expanding access to life-saving care for millions. Guided by humility, faith and a belief in sustainable solutions, Knoedler embodies the spirit of service and compassion honored by the Humanitarian Award.

Tommie Award - Rachel Theophilus '26

The Tommie Award recognizes a St. Thomas senior who, according to our students, faculty and staff, best represents the ideals of St. Thomas Aquinas through scholarship, leadership and campus involvement.

Theophilus exemplifies the ideals of the Tommie Award through her leadership, scholarship and deep commitment to community. A business major and three-year resident advisor, Theophilus describes her RA experience as one of the most meaningful parts of her time at St. Thomas. It has shaped her ability to lead with empathy, listen with care and foster belonging for students navigating college life for the first time.

In the classroom, she challenges herself to connect business, law and ethics to real-world decision-making, including expanding her global perspective through the Spring 2025 London Business Semester. Beyond academics, she is actively involved in the Afro-Christian Fellowship through Campus Ministry, where she helps cultivate a faith community in which Black students feel supported and seen.

Faculty and peers alike recognize Theophilus as a compassionate changemaker. As Dr. Kevin Henderson notes, she embodies the mission of St. Thomas through her ability to make others feel valued and connected while living out the university’s call to lead with integrity and advance the common good.

Distinguished Alumnus Award – Penny George ’95

The Distinguished Alumnus/Alumna Award honors an alumnus/alumna for leadership and service to St. Thomas, the community and in his or her field of endeavor. Since 1971, Alumni Engagement has honored one individual annually for their extraordinary contributions.

George is a psychologist, philanthropist and revered leader in the movement toward whole-person health and well-being. Grounded in a family tradition of generosity and shaped by her own journey of healing, George has dedicated her life to fostering wholeness of mind, body, spirit and community.

She was the founding and longtime president of the George Family Foundation, and she continues to serve as its co-chair with her husband, Bill. A committed collaborator, George has helped make hundreds of high-impact endeavors possible, including the Bravewell Collaborative, the Penny George Institute for Health and Healing at Allina Health, George Wellbeing at the YMCA of the North, the Catalyst Initiative, the Cultural Wellness Center, Family Tree Clinic and End in Mind — and that’s just in one of the foundation’s six focus areas.

A devoted alumna, her impact continues at St. Thomas through a $500,000 grant to the Morrison Family College of Health, ensuring future health professionals are equipped to care for people as whole and connected beings.

Spirit of St. Thomas Award - Julián Ocampo ’16, ’18 MBA

The Spirit of St. Thomas Award recognizes the professional and/or personal achievements of an alumnus or alumna under the age of 40. Since 2022, Alumni Engagement has honored one individual annually for their extraordinary contributions.

Ocampo embodies the Spirit of St. Thomas through leadership rooted in service, humility and corazón. A first-generation college graduate and owner of eight successful restaurants, he has built an impressive business while staying deeply connected to his family’s roots and the Twin Cities Latino community. His success is measured not just in growth, but in the jobs he creates, the people he uplifts and the community he strengthens.

Ocampo credits his undergraduate and MBA education at St. Thomas with giving him the skills to grow his family’s business and navigate pivotal moments, including leading his restaurants through the challenges of COVID-19. His ability to act decisively helped preserve his parents’ legacy and expand opportunities for others, especially within the Latino community he proudly serves.

A familiar and trusted presence on campus, he consistently shows up for Latino students through mentorship, speaking engagements and sustained support of HOLA St. Thomas. From sharing meals at the annual HOLA Dinner to offering encouragement and real-world guidance, he reminds students that success does not require leaving their roots behind. Ocampo lives the mission of St. Thomas by lifting others as he rises—and inspiring the next generation to do the same.