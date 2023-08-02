St. Thomas Appoints Chief Communications Officer

The University of St. Thomas has promoted a former public relations agency veteran and ex-journalist to be its top communicator. Andres (Andy) Ybarra was named the university’s chief communications officer after serving four years as its associate vice president of PR & Communications.

“Andy is a proven leader and is respected for his solid judgment and wise counsel,” President Rob Vischer said. “He has strong relationships with university leaders, trustees, faculty and staff.”

A native of El Paso, Texas, Ybarra will oversee St. Thomas’ central marketing department and continue to help drive a stronger focus on strategic communications at Minnesota’s largest private university. Since joining St. Thomas in 2019, he has helped lead communications around several high-profile announcements, including the university’s historic transition from Division-III to Division-I athletics, the launch of the Morrison Family College of Health and the Susan S. Morrison School of Nursing. He also has played a pivotal role in communications and media coverage regarding the ongoing transformation of South Campus with the Schoenecker Center for STEAM education and Lee and Penny Anderson Arena.