St. Thomas Athletics Director Joins NCCA Division I Football Championship Committee

The University of St. Thomas Vice President and Director of Athletics Phil Esten has accepted an appointment to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee. Esten will serve on the committee for the next four football seasons (2025-2028), representing St. Thomas and the Pioneer Football League (PFL).
“It is an honor to represent both St. Thomas and the Pioneer Football League in this role,” Esten said. “The opportunity to work with colleagues across the country to elevate the FCS championship is an important responsibility, and I look forward to collaborating with fellow committee members on behalf of the Division”.
The Division I Football Committee is responsible for selecting, seeding and bracketing teams for the NCAA Division I Football Championship and includes representatives from each conference that is eligible to compete in the championship. The single elimination tournament features 24 teams from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), 10 of which receive automatic bids by winning their conference championship. The remaining 14 teams are selected by the Division I Football Committee.