St. Thomas Athletics Director Joins NCCA Division I Football Championship Committee

The University of St. Thomas Vice President and Director of Athletics Phil Esten has accepted an appointment to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee. Esten will serve on the committee for the next four football seasons (2025-2028), representing St. Thomas and the Pioneer Football League (PFL).

“It is an honor to represent both St. Thomas and the Pioneer Football League in this role,” Esten said. “The opportunity to work with colleagues across the country to elevate the FCS championship is an important responsibility, and I look forward to collaborating with fellow committee members on behalf of the Division”.