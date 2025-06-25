St. Thomas Basketball to Host Army in Lee & Penny Anderson Arena

The University of St. Thomas men's and women's basketball programs will open their 2025-26 home schedule on Saturday, Nov. 8, at the new Lee & Penny Anderson Arena. St. Thomas will play host to Army West Point, the alma mater of philanthropist Lee Anderson, whose name is on the arena.

This will be the first-ever meeting between St. Thomas and Army West Point, where Lee Anderson played both football and basketball as a young Cadet. Anderson, a graduate of Breck High School in Golden Valley, went on to compete for Army West Point as a center for the men's basketball program leading them to three consecutive National Invitational Tournaments (NIT). He achieved the rank of Cadet Sergeant and was commissioned to serve in the Army Corps of Engineers, eventually being assigned to Luke Air Force Base in Phoenix, Arizona. Anderson achieved the rank of Captain before returning to his home state of Minnesota.