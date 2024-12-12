St. Thomas Celebrates $10M Gift From Iversen Family

University of St. Thomas Director of Athletics Dr. Phil Esten announced Dec. 12 a $10 million gift toward the construction of the Lee and Penny Anderson Arena by the Iversen family.

“We are deeply grateful to Al, Debbie and the entire Iversen family as they continue to demonstrate their support for St. Thomas through Tommie Athletics,” said Esten. “They have supported our vision for this arena since its inception and their contribution is helping to make it a reality. This gift will help ensure the Lee and Penny Anderson Arena can serve our student-athletes, campus community, and extended Tommie alumni and fans for generations to come.”

The gift continues the generous support of the Iversen family, which has been evident across campus over the many years and most recently highlighted by the Iversen Center for Faith and the Iversen High Bay – an innovative aspect of the Schoenecker Center project. This latest gift will support the Lee and Penny Anderson Arena project campaign.