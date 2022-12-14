St. Thomas Community Mourns the Loss of First-year Student Layla Julien

The University of St. Thomas community is mourning after learning that Layla Julien, a first-year student studying business administration and communication, passed away on Dec. 13 after a battle with cancer.

Julien had been diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor during her senior year at Minnetonka High School. This fall Julien pursued higher education at the University of St. Thomas as planned.

Julien’s family says she loved being one of the newest Tommies on campus and that she would return to campus as quickly as possible after her various treatments.

“We are deeply saddened by this news and grateful that Layla chose to share her time as a college student with us,” said Linda Baughman, dean of students at St. Thomas. “In conversations with Layla’s family, we learned how important it was to her that she attend college, and how much she enjoyed her time as a Tommie.”

Please remember Julien in your prayers and join us in praying for comfort for her family and friends.

Counseling and Psychological Services and Campus Ministry are available for students, faculty and staff who desire support.