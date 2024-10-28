St. Thomas Grows Global Community in Minnesota 

International students Naja Leitch from Guyana and Raquel Gutierrez Rojas from Bolivia have started their journey at the University of St. Thomas. These new Tommies are among 4,000-plus current scholars placed at more than 160 universities around the world through the Davis United World College Scholars Program. St. Thomas was accepted as a partner school in June 2024, with the first two Davis UWC Scholars enrolling this fall.

The Davis UWC Scholars Program provides financial aid to graduates of the 18 United World College high schools to pursue higher education in the U.S.

Leitch attended UWC Costa Rica and is majoring in public health, while Rojas earned her international baccalaureate at UWC Mahindra in India, before enrolling at St. Thomas to study biochemistry.

“My experience at UWC Costa Rica was incredible, offering me a deep immersion into a diverse social environment,” said Leitch, who added that she is now excited to be at St. Thomas.

“I feel that choosing St. Thomas has been an excellent decision,” she said. “The faculty and staff do a fantastic job of creating an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcomed and valued. I appreciate the small class sizes, which allow for more personalized attention and meaningful interactions.”

Students, staff, faculty, family and supporters gather for the annual March Through the Arches event on Sept. 3, 2024, in St. Paul.



Pictured: An international student About 500 of the 9,000 students at St. Thomas are international students, spanning 87 different countries.

Lori Friedman, director of the Office of International Students and Scholars at St. Thomas, described the partnership as a perfect fit.

“They’re focused a lot on social justice, advancing the world, bridging the gap between cultures, critical thinking and advancing the common good,” she said. “Our missions fit hand in hand.”

From deep fjords at the Norwegian west coast to mountain peaks in Eswatini, South Africa, students apply to the two-year international baccalaureate program without a specified location. Only when accepted are they assigned to a specific country.

“The campuses of the high schools are very highly diverse, oftentimes 80 to 90 countries within the two-year class,” Friedman said.

When the students graduate from the high schools, they go through a similar process to determine the university they will attend.





When international students graduate from the University of St. Thomas, representatives from those countries carry their country's flag as they march out of the Arches.

The program made a profound impact on Omar Correa, vice president of strategic enrollment management at St. Thomas. He visited the UWC campus in Tanzania.

“Visiting was an incredibly enriching experience,” Correa said. “I was deeply moved by the students’ passion, resilience and global perspective. They represent a beautiful mosaic of cultures and perspectives, united by their commitment to positive change. It was inspiring to see how the UWC mission of fostering international understanding and peace is brought to life on campus daily.”

The program equips students with unique cultural competence and perspectives key to creating contemporary progress. Notable alumni include Mira Murati, former chief technology officer at OpenAI, and Summia Tora, the first Afghan Rhodes Scholar.

“The Davis UWC Scholars Program is bringing in high academic performing students and diversifying our international recruitment,” Friedman said. “We’re excited to see this grow our international population in the future.”

Selma Hoel Sandsengen ’25 is one of those students. While the senior didn’t come through the UWC program, she said her fascination with American culture and difference drew her from her home in Norway to pursue a degree at St. Thomas. Now she is an RA in Dowling Residence Hall.

Reflecting on studying abroad, she said, “It’s so important. You go through immense growth and change.”

Growing up in a rural farming community, her journey to the bustling Twin Cities has been life changing. “I’ve developed bonds with people of different backgrounds, broadening my perspective,” Sandsengen said.

While St. Thomas has long welcomed international students to its campus throughout its 139-year history, the university aims to bring in a cohort of 10-20 Davis UWC scholars every year.

“As a young girl from Guyana, this scholarship has provided me with opportunities I once thought were out of reach. It’s been a crucial push toward realizing my goals, and I will always be grateful for the doors it has opened for me,” Leitch said.

Leitch, Rojas and other international students join a community centered around advancing the common good.