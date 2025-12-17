St. Thomas Names Gretta Macdonald as Head Coach of Women's Soccer

Gretta Macdonald will serve as the next head coach of the University of St. Thomas women’s soccer program, Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Phil Esten announced on Dec. 17. Macdonald, who spent 12 seasons as the head coach at St. Cloud State University, will be the fifth coach in program history at St. Thomas.

“I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Gretta and her family to St. Paul and the University of St. Thomas,” Esten said. “As we navigated through this process, Gretta’s commitment to building culture was authentic and deliberate, which has proven to deliver comprehensive excellence on the pitch, in the classroom, and within the community. She brings strong experience and a proven track record to our women’s soccer program, while her commitment to the holistic student-athlete experience and competitive excellence aligns with the mission of both our athletics department and the University. The future is bright with Gretta Macdonald leading our women’s soccer program.”