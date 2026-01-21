St. Thomas Names Tom McGinnis as Deputy Director of Athletics

Tom McGinnis will serve as the University of St. Thomas Deputy Director of Athletics - Internal Operations. McGinnis joins the Tommies after 14 seasons at the University of Minnesota, where he served as the deputy athletics director.

"What an exciting time to become a Tommie," McGinnis said. "I want to thank Dr. (Phil) Esten and the St. Thomas leadership team for this opportunity and look forward to partnering with them and the entire athletics department as we build upon the tradition of success at the University of St. Thomas."