St. Thomas President Rob Vischer Elected to ACCU Board of Directors

University of St. Thomas President Robert K. Vischer has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities (ACCU).

Vischer, who in 2023 was appointed the 16th president in St. Thomas’ 140-year history – is one of five member presidents selected to serve a first term on the board through 2028.

Founded in 1899, the ACCU advocates for Catholic higher education in the U.S. and provides leadership and collaboration opportunities for its member institutions. Vischer’s appointment reflects his commitment to advancing the mission of Catholic universities and fostering excellence in higher education.

“I appreciate the opportunity to contribute to the Association of Catholic Colleges & Universities in this way,” Vischer said. “Discerning the path by which a Catholic university can best meet the needs of today’s world requires collaboration and connection, and the ACCU has always been a powerful venue for bringing us together.”

Also newly elected to the ACCU board is St. Thomas Board of Trustees member Robert D. Kelly, president of the University of Portland.