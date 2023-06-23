St. Thomas Selects New Director of the Minnesota Institute for Trauma-Informed Education

The Minnesota Institute for Trauma-Informed Education (MITIE), a joint partnership of the University of St. Thomas School of Education and Morrison Family College of Health, has named Eyenga Bokamba as its new director. Bokamba is a leader in education and the arts with over 20 years of experience advocating for healthy, creative communities.

MITIE was founded to develop, support and advance the field of trauma-informed and trauma-engaged education and launched in May 2021. The Institute seeks to provide an arena for scholars, practitioners and researchers to convene and learn about the latest practices in trauma-informed education.

Eyenga Bokamba

Bokamba most recently served as a school leader within the Minneapolis Public School (MPS) District as the director of Menlo Park Academy, a trauma-informed contract alternative high school offering credit recovery through experiential, multidisciplinary studies. She was also a MITIE Senior Fellow from 2021-22, allowing her the opportunity to engage with her colleagues in the field and explore topics related to addressing vicarious trauma, engaging parents in trauma-informed practices and addressing larger systems to expand the network of trauma-informed schools.

Prior to MPS, Bokamba served as the executive director of Intermedia Arts, a multidisciplinary arts center based in Minneapolis. In addition to serving as a classroom teacher and department chair in the Hopkins School District, Bokamba held an appointment with former St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman’s administration as the executive director of Sprockets, a citywide system for advancing quality after-school programs and expanding professional development opportunities for youth workers in St. Paul.

In 2006, Bokamba was named as a Bush Foundation Leadership Fellow and in 2007 she earned an M.Ed in the Arts and Education at Harvard University.