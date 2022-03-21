St. Thomas Softball Upsets No. 22 South Florida

St. Thomas’ inaugural year in Division I athletics continued with another impressive first: the Tommies’ first win over a nationally ranked opponent.

The softball team beat No. 22 South Florida on March 20 by a score of 10-4 thanks in part to a pair of freshmen from Wisconsin. Pitcher Christina Crawford from Elkhorn, Wisconsin, held the Bulls to three earned runs and shortstop Brooke Ellestad of Kimberly, Wisconsin, drove in three runs off three hits.