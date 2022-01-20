Student-athletes' Classroom Success Continues Into D-I

University of St. Thomas' move into Division I competition last fall has led to more intensity on the field of play, as well as additional time demands for student-athletes.

But the new landscape hasn't changed Tommie student-athletes' focus and success in the classroom.

That continued high standard was reflected again in the athletic department's overall grade-point average of 3.41 for last fall semester.

"Comprehensive excellence will continue to be the barometer of success for the Tommies as we transition to Division I, and our student-athletes demonstrated their commitment to their academics again last semester," said Phil Esten, vice president and director of athletics. "I'm very proud of their collective efforts, both in their competitive venues and in the classroom."

Michelle Smith-Ware, director of academic support services for athletics, said that St. Thomas student-athletes continue to show a focus and a resiliency in their academic pursuits.

"The move into Division I has created a year of unprecedented change, as well as opportunities for all Tommie student-athletes to demonstrate their commitment to be students first," Smith-Ware said. "We are so proud of their strong focus in the classroom as they continue preparing for their futures after St. Thomas."