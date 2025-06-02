Student Trainers Gain Real Coaching Experience in St. Thomas Wellness Program

At the University of St. Thomas, a new partnership is reshaping how students build healthy habits by combining physical fitness training with motivational support.

The Wellness Coaching and Personal Training Program, a collaboration between the Center for Well-Being and the Department of Health and Exercise Science (HES) in the Morrison Family College of Health, offers students a free, goal-driven approach to improving their wellness. Through the six-week program, participants are paired with a wellness coach and a student personal trainer to help them set goals, build routines, and stay on track with their fitness journey.

As part of the program, wellness coaches meet with students to discuss their goals, explore what motivates them, and work through potential challenges, all to help them stay committed to their fitness journey. These conversations consist of regular check-ins to evaluate how things are going.

Katie Wilkowski (Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas)

“It’s a really special opportunity,” said Katie Wilkowski, a first-year graduate student in counseling psychology who is a wellness coach in the Center for Well-Being. “Students are feeling more confident, sleeping better, managing stress, and even noticing improvements in their academics.”

This program is also an experiential learning opportunity for the student trainers. Dr. Adam Korak, a biomechanics associate professor in HES and a certified strength and conditioning coach, plays a pivotal role in training student trainers, helping them learn how to communicate effectively with clients.

Dr. Adam Korak (Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas)

“Communication is key in any field,” Korak said. “Whether you’re working with athletes, clients in rehabilitation, or people just looking to improve their fitness, being able to communicate and get them to buy into your program is essential.”

The four student trainers Korak works with are pursuing careers in various fields, such as athletic training, physical therapy, biomechanics, and private sector strength and conditioning. Despite their differing interests, they all gain valuable experience in communication and working with diverse clients.

For Anika Elvrum ’25, an exercise science major interested in physical therapy, becoming a personal trainer this semester has been an eye-opening experience.

Anika Elvrum (Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas)

“As an athlete, I was used to working with people who were already in shape,” she said. “But this taught me how to program for everyday people and meet them where they’re at. I’ve had to learn patience, communication, and how to keep people motivated through hard things.”

Elvrum works with two clients, one undergrad and one graduate student, and creates customized plans in Excel for them to follow throughout the week. Her sessions focus on progressive goals like increasing the number of sit-ups or building toward a pull-up.

For Elvrum, the most rewarding part of her work is witnessing the transformation her clients undergo over the six-week program. "Working with people one on one and seeing them grow and get stronger, that's definitely been a highlight," she said. "The first week, they couldn’t do five sit-ups, and now they can do 20 in a row. The growth is very inspiring."

Melanie Tucker (Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas)

“For students who are new to fitness or haven’t worked out since high school, it’s a way to ease in with real support,” said Melanie Tucker, senior director of health promotion and counseling at the Center for Well-Being. “And it’s a safe space to learn the culture of the gym, ask questions, and gain confidence.”

The program launched with 10 student participants and four personal trainers, but both the Center for Well-Being and Health and Exercise Science Department plan to expand it in the fall.