Dr. Michael Osterholm to Deliver Keynote at St. Thomas Whole Person Health Summit 

The Morrison Family College of Health at the University of St. Thomas will host its fourth annual Whole Person Health Summit on April 16, 2026. A keynote address titled “Vaccine Integrity Project: A Road Map for Resilience” will anchor the summit.

Keynote speaker Dr. Michael Osterholm will examine how lessons learned during COVID-19 and recent shifts in policy and funding can inform how we strengthen the public health system and other systems that support health and wellbeing.

Osterholm serves as director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota and founded the Vaccine Integrity Project. His work has shaped national pandemic response efforts and long-term preparedness planning.

Earlier this year, Time magazine named Osterholm to its 2026 TIME100 Health list, which recognizes leaders influencing health policy and practice worldwide.

The Whole Person Health Summit focuses on culturally responsive, collaborative approaches to advancing health equity. This year’s theme, “Resilience Rooted in Strength,” explores how individuals and providers build resilience, how community and culture nurture it, and how organizations and systems sustain it during uncertain times.