The Engineering Management Handbook Features Dr. Gary Jing’s Work

The third edition of The Engineering Management Handbook , a resource for engineering and product development management, dedicated a chapter on Lean Six Sigma (LSS) which featured the insights of Dr. Gary Jing, adjunct faculty at School of Engineering, teaching ETLS 640 Lean Six Sigma. In this chapter, Jing showcased an award-winning product development project, which demonstrated popular tools used in the product life cycle (PLC) process. Some of the tools showcased include: VOC data collection technique, KJ Method for VOC analysis, Root Cause Tree, TRIZ for idea generation, Pugh Matrix for idea selection, and Design of Experiments (DOE) for result optimization.

Gary Jing, who holds a doctorate in industrial engineering and is a Fellow of American Society for Quality (ASQ), has been an LSS Master Black Belt (MBB) and Continuous Improvement director at CommScope, where the showcased project was done. The Lean Design for Six Sigma program he led, along with this showcased project, won an industry award. Jing also served as secretary for ISO 9000:2015 development on ISO Technical Committee 176, which is responsible for all ISO 9000 family of standards.