Theology Professor Coedits Recently Published Handbook of Deification

Dr. Paul Gavrilyuk, professor in the Department of Theology in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of St. Thomas, is the coeditor of the recently published Oxford Handbook of Deification. Consisting of 44 chapters, this volume is the first treatment of deification that is encyclopedic in scope.
It features 46 leading experts in the field exploring points of convergence and difference, even disagreement, on the constitutive elements of deification across various writers, thinkers, and traditions.