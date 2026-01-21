Tommie Cheer, Dance Shine on National Stage

The University of St. Thomas cheer and dance teams placed at the UCA/UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship. The dance team brought home two fifth-place finishes and the cheer team took in two top-20 finishes Jan. 16–18 at ESPN Wide World of Sports.

"As a coach, I couldn't be more proud of the performances we put on the floor and above all, the way the athletes represented the shield and upholding the love and tradition of St. Thomas," said Tommie Dance head coach Julia Harris .