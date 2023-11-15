Tommie Give Day 2023 Shatters Records

Shattering previous records, 2,966 Tommie Network members gave a total of $3,350,984 during Tommie Give Day on Nov. 14. Alumni from all graduating classes as well as parents, loved ones, faculty, staff, students and friends of the university came together to provide important funding for scholarships and resources that fuel a legacy of leaders that will have an impact across generations. This generosity expands opportunities for our students to align their gifts with the world’s needs and advance the common good.

Board of Trustees and Friends Challenge, the Class-Year Challenge, multiple Tommie Parent Impact Challenges and challenges offered by colleges, schools, athletics and advocates doubled dollars and impact as they inspired generosity and excitement throughout the day. The total given year over year increased 65% in 2023, while the number of donors increased 6.4%, all-time records for St. Thomas.

“This ninth annual Tommie Give Day is a shining example of the impact we can make when we come together. Our community values supporting access to a transformative St. Thomas education. This was evident by the many generous gifts, personal appeals encouraging giving and displays of Tommie spirit across our campuses,” said Jennifer O’Brien, St. Thomas director of annual giving.

St. Paul and Minneapolis campuses marked the day with community-building activities and expressions of gratitude for donor generosity. Students in Minneapolis wrote notes of thanks, folded the notes into airplanes and staged a multilevel toss into the atrium at President Rob Vischer’s “Go!”

In St. Paul, students wrote gratitude notes to adhere to 7-foot-tall gift boxes and took selfies with Tommie. U.S. Bank, St. Thomas’ new financial services and education support partner, met with students, distributed purple piggy banks and offered interactive trivia for gift cards. U.S. Bank also powered our Tommie Treat hours on both campuses. Treats were provided by Love You Cookie, a business co-founded by alumnus Sahr Brima ’11 and his wife, Sarah Brima.

Tommie Give Day 2023 highlights:

St. Thomas raised $3,350,984, far surpassing the goal of $2 million.

Each class from 1960 to 2023 recorded at least one gift, achieving the Class-Year Challenge.

Board of Trustees members and other leadership donors generously contributed challenge funds to encourage giving.

Although alumni were the most represented donor type, they were followed by 919 parents/grandparents who helped achieve multiple Tommie Parent Impact Challenges.

Those who gave online gifts of $100 or more for Tommie Give Day were eligible to receive an exclusive St. Thomas sherpa stadium blanket.

A celebration of the impact the Tommie Network can make together, Tommie Give Day has become an annual fundraising event and is a cornerstone of the campus culture of philanthropy.

Tommie Give Day photo gallery