TommieMedia: 'The Locker Room' With Guest Rico Blasi

St. Thomas men's hockey head coach Rico Blasi joined TommieMedia's "The Locker Room" to discuss the transition to Division I athletics. In the interview coach Blasi explains why the opportunity to lead a team through an unprecedented jump to D-I athletics was so appealing to him. He also emphasizes the importance of not just creating better athletes, but also better people through the athletics program and he believes that the core values of St. Thomas will be central to his coaching philosophies.

"The two biggest things in my life have always been family and faith," he said. "That's going to be the cornerstone of what we do. I think it aligns really well with the values and the mission of our university. To me, being a family and being together and being a team is the most important thing."

Watch the full interview below: