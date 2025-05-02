Tommies Build Community with Habitat for Humanity in Maplewood

More than a dozen University of St. Thomas students spent Saturday, April 26, volunteering with Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity on a home build that is part of The Heights development in Maplewood. Organized through the Shelter Crew program and supported by the Center for the Common Good, this hands-on experience allowed students to take part in the construction of a future home for a local family. They also were able to learn about housing justice in action.

Students jumped into every stage of the build from putting up siding to raising wall frames. Many had never set foot on a construction site before, but under the guidance of Habitat site leaders, they quickly found themselves immersed in a powerful day of teamwork, service, and learning.

“The Habitat for Humanity build was an educational and empowering experience,” said Laura Murr ’25, a history and education major. “It was energizing to hear about the sustainable features being built into the homes, the mortgage programs designed to make home ownership more accessible, and the housing justice advocacy that Habitat for Humanity does. For me, it was a reminder of the collaboration and consistency needed to make change and build a more sustainable and just future.”

In addition to physically building a home, students learned how Habitat’s financial model ensures that families pay no more than 30% of their household income toward housing costs, aligning with the National Housing Act of 1937’s definition of affordability. This approach allows families to invest in their futures without being burdened by an unaffordable mortgage.

“Volunteering with Habitat for Humanity was such an eye-opening experience,” said Nicole Ngeno ’27, a biology major with a sustainability minor in the College of Arts and Sciences. “The amount of time and effort put into building these homes shows the dedication of the volunteers and organization. Even if the house is worth more, Habitat covers the remaining cost through donors and other means. It’s so important that these families can invest in their futures without the burden of a mortgage they can’t afford.”

Since 1995, Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity has constructed more than 1,250 homes in the metro area and is on track to build over 60 homes this year. St. Thomas’ Shelter Crew program gives students consistent opportunities to be part of that impact. With Habitat, volunteers can tackle the issue of housing insecurity, get involved in various home-building projects across the Twin Cities metro, and volunteer at one of their ReStore locations.

To get involved with Shelter Crew or upcoming builds, students can contact sheltercrew@stthomas.edu or visit the Center for the Common Good website.

Student volunteers from the Center for the Common Good Shelter Crew help construct a Habitat for Humanity project in Maplewood on April 26, 2025. (Mark Brown/ University of St. Thomas)