Tyner Awarded McKnight Writing Fellowship

The University of St. Thomas School of Law's Dr. Artika Tyner has been awarded a 2022 McKnight Artist Fellowship for Writers.

Tyner, who authored several books, including Joey and Grandpa Johnson's Day in Rondo, and Kofi Loves Music, was awarded the children's literature/picture book fellowship.

The Loft Literary Center partners with the McKnight Foundation to offer $25,000 fellowships to talented Minnesota writers with the intent to provide opportunities for these authors to work on their writing for a concentrated period of time.

The fellowships are judged by prominent American authors and editors, and the Loft Literary Center said Tyner was selected from among 94 qualified applicants across three categories: children's literature, spoken word and poetry.

At the School of Law, Tyner is the director of the Center on Race, Leadership and Social Justice Director and a clinical professor. An activist and advocate, Tyner also manages Planting People Growing Justice Press and Bookstore, which promotes literacy cultural awareness and leadership development.