University of St. Thomas Celebrates $20M Gift From Ryan Family

“This is an extraordinary gift, and we are deeply thankful for the Ryan family’s commitment to this project,” said Esten. “The Ryan family has shared our vision for this project since it launched, and I’m extremely grateful for their support and shared vision in making the Lee and Penny Anderson Arena a reality for our entire campus community.”

The gift – from the Joe Ryan ’80 family, along with Pat ’75 and Ann Ryan – is the latest in the ongoing fundraising efforts of the campaign for the future home of Tommie hockey and basketball. In recognition of their commitment to the Lee and Penny Anderson Arena project, the plaza directly in front of and to the east of the arena, will be named in honor of the family. The Ryan Family Plaza will welcome University of St. Thomas students, alumni and fans as they make their way to the Lee and Penny Anderson Arena.