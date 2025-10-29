University of St. Thomas Ranked No. 21 Among Top 50 Green Colleges

The University of St. Thomas is ranked No. 21 in the 2026 edition of Princeton Review’s Top 50 Green Colleges, marking the first time Minnesota’s largest private university has placed in the top 25. This recognition highlights the university’s growing national leadership in sustainability and its ongoing commitment to infusing sustainability throughout the university, including academics, operations and campus culture.

The 2026 edition of the Princeton Review’s Guide to Green Colleges evaluated more than 400 higher education institutions in the United States and abroad. The guide honors colleges and universities that demonstrate outstanding sustainability practices, a strong foundation in sustainability education and a healthy quality of life for students.

Student leaders on the Sustainability Week hike to Shadow Falls led by the Office of Sustainability Initiatives and the Claritas Initiative. (Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas)

St. Thomas was also ranked No. 15 in the subcategory “Green Matters: Everyone Cares About Conservation.” This subcategory is based on student survey responses, including how they rate administration and student support for environmental awareness and conservation efforts. The recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects how students experience the university’s commitment to sustainability.

“This achievement reflects the collective leadership of units across the university and the actions of students, staff, and faculty who integrate sustainability into their work and lives each day,” said Maria Dahmus, director of the Office of Sustainability Initiatives. “Together, we are cultivating a culture that fosters human and ecological well-being – both now and for future generations – inspired by our commitment to care for our common home.”

St. Thomas continues to integrate sustainability across campus through commitments such as LEED certification for new construction, energy efficiency upgrades, waste reduction and reuse programs, student leadership initiatives, sustainability across the curriculum, including a sustainability minor and a graduate certificate, and experiential and real-world learning on campus and in the community. The university’s Sustainability Council collaborates on the development and implementation of the university’s sustainable policies and practices. The Sustainability Council’s work is rooted in the university’s mission to advance the common good and guided by the vision to prepare all students to be sustainability leaders during their university years and beyond.

The university’s progress has also been recognized by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education through a STARS Gold rating for its sustainability achievements. The Princeton Review’s Top 50 Green Colleges rankings are based in part on data from this program as well as survey responses from students about their experiences on campus.