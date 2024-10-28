Schoenecker Center Earns LEED Gold for Green Construction

The newly opened Schoenecker Center at the University of St. Thomas has been certified LEED Gold, one of the highest ratings bestowed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). The university’s central home for STEAM learning was honored for excellence in sustainable design and construction.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. The Schoenecker Center earned high marks for incorporating a series of innovative green building practices related to energy, water and indoor environmental quality.

“Sustainability has become embedded within our culture across the university, and the Schoenecker Center is a prime example of our teams coming together to develop creative solutions that drive our sustainability goals forward,” said Jim Brummer, vice president for facilities management.

The USGBC awarded the Schoenecker Center 63 points (60 are necessary to achieve LEED Gold) based on a long list of green building strategies and features, including the use of local building materials, reducing construction waste and strong energy optimization.

Since 2008, the university has committed to obtaining a minimum of LEED Silver certification for all new facilities larger than 25,000 square feet. Previous LEED projects include the Anderson Student Center, and two residence halls: Schoenecker Hall North and Frey Hall.

St. Thomas is working closely with the U.S. Green Building Council to achieve LEED Silver for the under-construction Lee and Penny Anderson Arena. When the arena opens, the St. Thomas campus will feature about 1 million square feet of LEED-certified space.

“Pursuing sustainable building practices just makes sense for us at St. Thomas,” said John Silva, the university’s director of construction. “Whether it’s reducing our carbon footprint, providing a better environment for staff and students, or helping reduce energy consumption and operational costs, it just makes sense and it’s also the right thing to do.”

80% of construction waste was recycled during the Schoenecker Center build. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

Designing new buildings for LEED certification is part of the university’s larger plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035. Over the past decade, St. Thomas has reduced carbon emissions by 51% by implementing a variety of energy conservation measures in new and existing buildings.

That work has not gone unnoticed. In 2024, St. Thomas earned its second straight STARS gold rating from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE). St. Thomas was also ranked No. 17 in Green Matters: Everyone Cares About Conservation by the Princeton Review for 2025.

“At St. Thomas, we’re executing on our sustainability commitments,” Brummer said. “I hope that our work shows that we care deeply about the goals we set, and we work hard to achieve those goals.”

A 241,000-gallon cistern is installed during construction of the Schoenecker Center. The cistern collects rainwater to be reused for irrigation.

In addition to reducing carbon emissions, LEED buildings are designed to be operationally efficient and support human and environmental health.

One of the Schoenecker Center’s most exciting green features is hidden underground. A first for the St. Thomas campus, a 241,000-gallon cistern under the building’s front lawn collects rainwater and reuses the grey water for irrigation. The cistern has reduced the building’s outdoor water use by 100%.

Designed by RAMSA and BWBR Architects and brought to life by design-build contractor McGough Construction, some of the Schoenecker Center’s other green features include:

HVAC systems are 27% more efficient than required by ASHRAE 90.1-2010.

Use of LED light fixtures with an integrated lighting control system. 94% of occupied spaces have lighting control.

Exterior lighting fixtures are designed to reduce light pollution.

Low-flow fixtures have reduced indoor water use by 38%.

76% of regular occupied spaces have access to quality exterior views, connecting occupants with the natural world.

Additional electric vehicle charging stations were added to Anderson Parking Facility for Schoenecker Center guests.

Sustainable features will contribute to a reduction in energy consumption and costs associated with the Schoenecker Center, saving the university an estimated $108,000 per year.

The Schoenecker Center’s central utility plant was designed with energy optimization top of mind. The USGBC commended St. Thomas for its use of highly efficient HVAC systems. (Brandon Woller ’17/University of St. Thomas)

Investments in sustainable facilities across campus have led to a significant reduction in the university’s annual operating expenses. In fiscal year 2015, St. Thomas consumed approximately 37 million kilowatt-hours of electricity between its Minneapolis and St. Paul campuses. In fiscal year 2024, electrical consumption was down to 28 million kilowatt-hours, saving an estimated $1 million.

“Our team at St. Thomas really rallies around sustainable practices and when we see these kinds of results, it makes it all worth it,” Brummer said. “And certainly, these financial successes encourage us to continue pursuing sustainable solutions in the future.”