University Organist Presents Three Solo Concerts and Lecture in Poland

Dr. Jacob Benda, director of music, liturgy and sacred arts and organ area professor at the University of St. Thomas, recently visited Krakow, Poland, to present three solo organ concerts and a lecture for the International Conference on Sacred Music at the Pontifical University of John Paul II.

On Nov. 19, Benda performed inaugural concerts for two new pipe organs in Krakow at the Church of the Immaculate Heart of the Most Saintly Mary as well as the Church of Our Holy Savior to capacity audiences. The following day, he gave a lecture about the education and practice of sacred music in the U.S., followed by a closing concert at the Church of Divine Mercy. This conference featured lectures and performances by music professors and church music experts from around the world including Germany, Italy, Slovenia, the U.S., and Poland.