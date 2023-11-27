Dr. Jacob Benda sits at an organ for his concert in Poland.
Marek Pawefek
University Organist Presents Three Solo Concerts and Lecture in Poland

Posted on By Elie Engel '27

Dr. Jacob Benda, director of music, liturgy and sacred arts and organ area professor at the University of St. Thomas, recently visited Krakow, Poland, to present three solo organ concerts and a lecture for the International Conference on Sacred Music at the Pontifical University of John Paul II.

On Nov. 19, Benda performed inaugural concerts for two new pipe organs in Krakow at the Church of the Immaculate Heart of the Most Saintly Mary as well as the Church of Our Holy Savior to capacity audiences. The following day, he gave a lecture about the education and practice of sacred music in the U.S., followed by a closing concert at the Church of Divine Mercy. This conference featured lectures and performances by music professors and church music experts from around the world including Germany, Italy, Slovenia, the U.S., and Poland.

Dr. Jacob Benda (l) during his lecture at the the Pontifical University of John Paul II in Krakow, Poland. (Marek Pawefek)

“I was taken aback by the beauty of Krakow – the people were so generous and hospitable,” Benda said. “Never in my life have I encountered such a deep appreciation for music and the arts – it was one of the most memorable times of my life.”

Dr. Jacob Benda lectures at the Pontifical University of John Paul II in Krakow, Poland.

