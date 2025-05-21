Universitywide Faculty Awards Recognize Excellence in Teaching, Scholarship, and Service

Each year, Academic Affairs celebrates faculty who embody the mission of the University of St. Thomas through their teaching, scholarship, and service. In 2025, five exceptional faculty members were honored with universitywide awards. And another was recognized as the Professor of the Year. Each awardee represents the highest standards of dedication, innovation, and impact in their respective roles. From mentoring first-generation college students to leading groundbreaking engineering research, these recipients demonstrate what it means to educate with purpose and lead with heart.

St. Thomas Aquinas Award for Excellence in Teaching

The St. Thomas Aquinas Award for Excellence in Teaching, a new award, recognizes faculty who are making outstanding contributions to the art and science of teaching and learning, and who embody the mission and convictions of the university in their teaching.

The inaugural recipient of this award is Amir Mohamed, a communication studies professor at Dougherty Family College and one of DFC’s founding faculty members. Mohamed is described as a humble educator who insists that his teaching is just “bread and butter.” But no one does “bread and butter” better than Mohamed.

Amir Mohamed, Dougherty Family College

He inspires each student to contribute by reading, writing, and talking to learn in each class session. He creates intentional spaces for students to reflect and develop essential skills. His students know they are seen and cared for – what his nominator calls “a balm for the soul and gasoline for learning.”

Mohamed’s mentoring of students is as powerful as his teaching, and he has developed an entire curriculum for mentoring that matches the cadence of the academic year and the personal needs and interests of his mentees. And Mohamed doesn’t only mentor students; as a respected faculty leader, he has been repeatedly chosen to mentor new DFC faculty, guiding their development as educators through dedicated weekly meetings.

Provost’s Emerging Scholar Award

The Provost’s Emerging Scholar Award, also a new award, recognizes early-career faculty who demonstrate outstanding achievement and potential in scholarly, professional, or creative endeavors. Awardees are faculty who exemplify the mission and values of the University of St. Thomas and show commitment to their discipline.

The inaugural winner of this award is Mahmoud Kabalan, an associate professor in the School of Engineering. Kabalan, who was nominated by 27 colleagues, is known for his remarkable trajectory as a scholar, educator, and innovator. Since joining St. Thomas in 2017, Kabalan has rapidly distinguished himself as a leading researcher in microgrid technology and power systems engineering.

Mahmoud Kabalan, Center for Microgrid Research, School of Engineering

But Kabalan doesn’t do this work on his own. The Center for Microgrid Research at St. Thomas, which he directs, has flourished into one of the nation’s premier student-driven research facilities, uniquely preparing students to address pressing global energy challenges.

Kabalan has received more than $20 million in funding from the National Science Foundation, Minnesota Department of Commerce, and U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center. He has received an NSF Career Award, the first in the School of Engineering’s history. And he has served as a research mentor to 31 undergraduates and 26 graduate students. In his spare time, he has authored more than 35 journal and conference publications, many of them with students.

John Ireland Award for Outstanding Scholarly Achievement

The John Ireland Award for Outstanding Scholarly Achievement, introduced in its first iteration in 2008, recognizes outstanding faculty achievement in scholarly, professional, or creative endeavors that exemplifies the mission and values of the University of St. Thomas. Awardees are senior members of the St. Thomas faculty who have achieved a national or international reputation and who have demonstrated a sustained commitment not only to their respective disciplines, but also to the university.

Vanessa Cornett-Murtada, professor of piano and the director of keyboard studies in the Department of Music within the College of Arts and Sciences, is this year’s winner. At St. Thomas since 2007, Cornett-Murtada exemplifies outstanding scholarly achievement through her international impact and academic contributions. As a Fulbright U.S. Scholar and soon-to-be Steinway Teacher Hall of Fame inductee, her expertise has reached musicians across 26 U.S. states and 19 countries.

Vanessa Cornett-Murtada, College of Arts and Sciences

Cornett-Murtada’s pioneering book, "The Mindful Musician: Mental Skills for Peak Performance" combines music performance with contemplative practices and sport psychology. Her impressive publication record includes peer-reviewed articles in prestigious journals, with one receiving an Editor's Choice Award.

Beyond her extensive international presentations and residencies, Cornett-Murtada’s interdisciplinary approach enriches the university through innovative courses, faculty development seminars, and collaborations with various campus initiatives. Her commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion is demonstrated through leadership roles in multiple university organizations.

Cornett-Murtada’s exceptional professional engagement and scholarly contributions make her a shining example of the university's mission and values in action.

President’s Award for Outstanding Faculty Service

The President’s Award for Outstanding Faculty Service, introduced in 2021, recognizes outstanding service contributions to the University of St. Thomas that help the university advance its mission. Awardees must demonstrate both commitment and impact through their service contributions.

Kevin Henderson, this year’s recipient, exemplifies extraordinary service and leadership. As professor and chair of the Management Department in the Opus College of Business, he has fostered a collaborative academic environment while mentoring students and developing faculty.

Kevin Henderson, Opus College of Business

Henderson’s universitywide impact is remarkable, serving as chair of the Faculty Senate Executive Committee and contributing to over 30 committees and initiatives spanning more than a decade. Professor Henderson has been instrumental in curriculum development, strategic planning, and advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion through his leadership in the SEED initiative.

Beyond formal roles, Henderson's volunteer spirit shines through participation in student recruitment events, orientation programs, and commencement ceremonies. In OCB, Henderson has enhanced educational experiences through curriculum development and specialization task forces.

Henderson’s legacy reflects unwavering dedication to St. Thomas, influencing critical policy decisions and strengthening the institution's core values. Henderson leads with integrity, inspires others, and contributes meaningfully across all facets of university life.

Adjunct Faculty Member of the Year

The Adjunct Faculty Member of the Year, a new award, recognizes outstanding achievement by adjunct faculty members who have exceeded the typical scope of their responsibilities through demonstrated excellence in teaching, professional engagement, and/or service.

Jenny Holte, this year’s recipient, exemplifies extraordinary dedication as an adjunct faculty member at St. Thomas, making her an outstanding candidate for the Academic Affairs Adjunct Faculty Award.

Jenny Holte, School of Engineering

As co-principal investigator on a $6 million dollar NSF grant, Holte has engineered a transfer-friendly experience that supports the full spectrum of St. Thomas students. Her research on student motivation and engineering education demonstrates her commitment to advancing educational practices.

Holte’s service since 2009 has been transformative. She co-authored the universitywide "Quality Initiative" for transfer student recruitment and retention, chairs the School of Engineering Returning Student Scholarship Committee managing $175,000 annually, and serves as the school’s Community College and Transfer Coordinator creating seamless pathways for students.

Holte’s dedication to inclusion is evident through her leadership in Inclusive advisor training, faculty book discussions on antiracism, and advising the National Society of Black Engineers. Holte collaborates extensively with colleagues to develop innovative programs benefiting both students and the community. As her nominators state, Dr. Holte is "a beloved teacher, kind-hearted peer, thoughtful mentor, and generous leader."

Professor of the Year - Roxanne Prichard

The Professor of the Year Award recognizes excellence in teaching, scholarship and service. The recipient is selected by his or her faculty colleagues and are honored during St. Thomas Day.

Psychology Professor Roxanne Prichard received the award for her outstanding commitment to educating students on the neuroscience of sleep. Prichard teaches various courses focused on sleep and dreaming, and has served on the NCAA Taskforce of Sleep and Well-being.

Prichard exemplifies excellence through her exceptional dedication to students, innovative teaching, and impactful research in sleep science. As a psychology and neuroscience professor, she has developed diverse courses including interdisciplinary seminars and first-year experience modules while consistently implementing inclusive teaching practices.

Her mission to better understand the causes and consequences of problematic sleep has established her as a leading sleep expert. She co-created two widely used college sleep assessments and co-authored a position paper on college athlete sleep. Her research has been featured in major media outlets including The New York Times and NPR.

Prichard has transformed the St. Thomas community by spearheading initiatives to improve retention rates for underrepresented STEM students, securing millions in grant funding. Her commitment to mentoring has inspired countless students, with one noting her guidance as "a turning point” in their academic journey.