VIDEO: Inaugural Principled Leadership Awardees Named

St. Thomas' Melrose and The Toro Company Center for Principled Leadership has announced the first recipients of an award recognizing the Twin Cities' best. The inaugural Melrose Twin Cities Principled Leadership Award recipients' issues of focus – public health, veteran support and racial justice – are all as timely as they are timeless. The awardees help further illuminate the role of business in society, not only as an economic driver but as a creator and enduring mechanism with the power to ensure a just, equitable, healthy society.

The Melrose Twin Cities Principled Leadership Award was established in 2021 to honor Ken Melrose, fervent champion of ethics and servant leadership. Watch videos of the awardees and listen to their interviews via a podcast episode to learn more about each awardee and their passion and service to the common good.

Galon Miller, CEO of Cyber Intelligence Cyber Security, LLC; founder and executive director of Cyber Warrior Foundation, Inc.; consultant for Project Got Your Back; and partnership with Eagle Group of Minnesota Veterans

Minnesota frontline health care workers; accepting the award on behalf of the workers is Caroline Njau, senior vice president patient care services and chief nursing officer at Children's Minnesota